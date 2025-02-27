Boston

Is Hasbro offering a clue on its headquarters with a new game?

By Grant Welker

For those reading the tea leaves to figure out whether toymaker Hasbro is coming to Boston or staying in Rhode Island, their eyebrows must have gone up on this one.

Hasbro said Thursday it is releasing its first Boston version of its iconic Monopoly game. The company even took pictures of the sharply dressed Mr. Monopoly around town: at Fenway Park and North Station, outside the Union Oyster House and the Seaport.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The makers of Monopoly are asking Bostonians to share their favorite places in the city for an upcoming Boston edition of the popular game. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonRhode Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us