Hasbro unveils growth plan, but no new HQ site

Hasbro unveiled a new strategic plan for growth on Thursday, but it did not unveil the location of its new headquarters where it's expected to move by mid-2026.

The Pawtucket-based toy company's growth plan is intended to make the company profitable again, and includes $1 billion in savings by 2027. The company did not detail on Thursday's call where the cuts would come from, but its stock soared nearly 10% as of 10:30 a.m. after markets opened Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.33 billion.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The global toy and game giant began a relocation search last year, when Hasbro and Massachusetts government leaders met over dinner and started discussing a move.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal