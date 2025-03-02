Hasbro's Boston HQ move and strategic plans: What we know

Toy giant Hasbro has been making headlines with news about its potential headquarters relocation, its strategic growth plans, and latest product launches. In the coming weeks, executives at the 102-year-old company are expected to make a final determination about the company's possible move from Rhode Island to Boston.
Here's the latest on the company's plans, strategic initiatives and finances, along with a glimpse into Hasbro's trajectory going forward.
