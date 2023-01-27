Boston Business Journal

Healey Says She's Open to Changes on Implementing ‘Millionaires Tax'

By Benjamin Kail

Gov. Maura Healey says she’s open to proposals on how to implement the so-called “millionaires tax,” in light of suggested changes to the recently-approved 4% surtax on all earnings topping $1 million.

But the governor won't budge on ensuring that the new revenue source goes toward education and transportation as approved by voters.

Beacon Hill leaders are already being pressured to pass new legislation linked to the tax, which went into effect Jan. 1. State officials estimate it could bring in up to $1.4 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024, which starts in July. 

