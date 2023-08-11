Henrietta Lacks' estate sues Ultragenyx over Mass.-made gene therapies

Days after settling a lawsuit with Thermo Fisher Scientific over the use of their ancestor's cells, Henrietta Lacks' descendants have sued a second biopharma with a presence in Massachusetts: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

The Lacks estate filed a suit against Ultragenyx (Nasdaq: RARE), a California firm whose cell and gene therapy operations are concentrated in Massachusetts, in a federal court in Maryland on Thursday. The family members allege that Ultragenyx has "made a fortune" from products made using Lacks' cells, which were taken from their ancestor, a Black woman who was treated for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins in the 1950s, without her knowledge or consent during the treatments.

