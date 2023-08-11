Henrietta Lacks' estate sues Ultragenyx over Mass.-made gene therapies

Days after settling a lawsuit with Thermo Fisher Scientific over the use of their ancestor's cells, Henrietta Lacks' descendants have sued a second biopharma with a presence in Massachusetts: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
The Lacks estate filed a suit against Ultragenyx (Nasdaq: RARE), a California firm whose cell and gene therapy operations are concentrated in Massachusetts, in a federal court in Maryland on Thursday. The family members allege that Ultragenyx has "made a fortune" from products made using Lacks' cells, which were taken from their ancestor, a Black woman who was treated for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins in the 1950s, without her knowledge or consent during the treatments.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal