Philanthropy

Herb Chambers makes ‘most philanthropic billionaires' list

By Grant Welker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Herb Chambers, the longtime head of a Boston-area automotive group that bears his name, was one of the most philanthropic people in the country last year, according to a new report.

Chambers, announced last month he would sell the company he founded, landed 24th on a list compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Chambers donated $101 million to charity last year, the publication said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Boston businessman Herb Chambers has given $100 million dollars to Massachusetts General Hospital for a tower at the hospital’s new building under construction.   Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Philanthropy
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us