Herb Chambers makes ‘most philanthropic billionaires' list

Herb Chambers, the longtime head of a Boston-area automotive group that bears his name, was one of the most philanthropic people in the country last year, according to a new report.

Chambers, announced last month he would sell the company he founded, landed 24th on a list compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Chambers donated $101 million to charity last year, the publication said.

Boston businessman Herb Chambers has given $100 million dollars to Massachusetts General Hospital for a tower at the hospital's new building under construction.