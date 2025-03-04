Herb Chambers makes ‘most philanthropic billionaires' list

Herb Chambers, the longtime head of a Boston-area automotive group that bears his name, was one of the most philanthropic people in the country last year, according to a new report.
Chambers, announced last month he would sell the company he founded, landed 24th on a list compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Chambers donated $101 million to charity last year, the publication said.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal