Here Are 13 Breweries That Plan to Open in 2023 in Massachusetts

By Meera Raman

In 2022, 38 breweries has planned to open in the Bay State, only half of which actually did. This year, 13 breweries in the state are looking at opening their first locations or expanding to a second location in 2023.

That's according to information provided to the Boston Business Journal by Mass. Brew Bros., a small company that partners with the Massachusetts Brewers Guild on data collection. The number could grow in coming months, however.

