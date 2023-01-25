Here Are the 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists From New England

The restaurant industry’s most prestigious honor, the James Beard Awards, has announced its 2023 semifinalists, including plenty of entries from the Boston area and across New England.

Boston itself has five semifinalists, but the honor of the most of any city in New England goes to Portland, which has seven. Other Boston-area cities that aren’t always top of mind with foodies are also on the list this year, such as Lowell and Lynn.

The next round of honorees will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated in a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

Click here to see the full list of New England restaurants and restaurateurs in Boston Business Journal