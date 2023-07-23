Here are the local businesses working with the NAACP convention

This week’s historic national convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Boston not only is expected to bring benefits and connections to its attendees but also to the Black business owners who rig the lights, print the pamphlets, and run the day’s events. Several locally based businesses have been chosen as vendors for the convention, which is expected to bring millions of dollars in expected economic stimulus with Boston’s minority communities.

The convention in Boston's Seaport District that is scheduled to begin this Wednesday, and they have made efforts to link with other minority-owned businesses in the hope that it will reverberate across the city. Among them is former state Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry, who recently opened her new consultancy group LDF Holdings LLC. The NAACP is her first client.

