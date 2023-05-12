Massachusetts

Here Are the Mass. Breweries That Planned to Open in 2022, But Didn't

By Meera Raman

FILE - Getty Images

The beer industry came zooming out of the gate in the Bay State over the past decade, with the number of breweries in the state more than quadrupling from 2011 to 2020. But now, the industry is going through a maturation phase.

Of the 38 breweries that planned to open in 2022, only half actually opened. That is down from the 38 that actually opened in 2019.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsbeerbreweries
