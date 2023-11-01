Here are the new restaurants coming to Logan's new Terminal E

Boston Logan International Airport's expanded international terminal offers travelers four new gates and host of new places to eat and shop.

The new tenants were announced Tuesday by MarketPlace Logan, which manages Logan's concessions program.

The larger terminal includes three with Boston-area roots: Logan’s first Sal’s Pizza, its second Wahlbergers and a Boston Harbor Distillery cocktail lounge and restaurant, its first location beyond its original in Dorchester.

The newcomers also include the Japanese restaurant Gachi Sushi and Noodles and by three shops: Dufry, an 11,000-square-foot duty-free store; The Connoisseur Collection, which sells liquors and includes a tasting bar; and the electronics shop iStore.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Existing Terminal E vendors include local names like Legal Sea Foods, Stephanie’s, Monica’s Mercato and Dunkin’.

More retail news from Boston Business Journal