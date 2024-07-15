Here are the newest outlets in Kittery, and more retail news

Maine’s Kittery Premium Outlets has seven new retailers this summer and will soon add an eighth in Vineyard Vines.

The newest shops at Kittery Premium Outlets, which anchor the town’s collection of outlet shopping centers, include a combined Carter’s and OshKosh B’Gosh clothing store, a Claire’s gift store, the home furnishing shop Mélange Home, Perfume Palace, the sneaker shop Limited Hype and Jack’s Country Store. Vineyard Vines is slated to open next spring.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal