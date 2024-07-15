Boston Business Journal

Here are the newest outlets in Kittery, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Maine’s Kittery Premium Outlets has seven new retailers this summer and will soon add an eighth in Vineyard Vines.

The newest shops at Kittery Premium Outlets, which anchor the town’s collection of outlet shopping centers, include a combined Carter’s and OshKosh B’Gosh clothing store, a Claire’s gift store, the home furnishing shop Mélange Home, Perfume Palace, the sneaker shop Limited Hype and Jack’s Country Store. Vineyard Vines is slated to open next spring.

