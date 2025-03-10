A look at Northeastern's plans to replace Matthews Arena

Northeastern University has given the public a first look at what it's planning for a sports and events venue to replace the historic Matthews Arena.

Matthews Arena opened in 1910 and is notable for hosting the Bruins and Celtics before Boston Garden opened in 1928. Northeastern says it is the world’s oldest multipurpose sports facility. But the university said last year that Matthews has reached the end of its useful life, with recent modifications to keep it structurally sound while plans for its replacement move ahead.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal