Boston Business Journal

Here's a Sneak Peek of Home Security Startup SimpliSafe's New Boston HQ

By Lucia Maffei

Boston Business Journal

Three months after deciding to shut down its Taunton warehouse and laying off its 58 employees working there, Boston-based SimpliSafe is putting expansion back on its to-do list.

The home-security company announced Wednesday the appointment of Mark H. FitzPatrick as chief financial officer, replacing of Madeleine Ling. The company also plans to hire 100 employees in the next 12 months, and to open a new monitoring center located in its new Boston headquarters by the end of the calendar year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us