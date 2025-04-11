Boston

Here's how Gillette plans to redevelop its Fort Point site

By Greg Ryan

Gillette Shaving Headquarters has announced plans to redevelop its 31-acre campus on Fort Point Channel.

Gillette parent Procter & Gamble has unveiled its most detailed plans yet for redeveloping its 31-acre World Shaving Headquarters on Fort Point Channel.

P&G announced nearly 18 months ago that it would move its longtime South Boston manufacturing operations to the company’s Andover property and redevelop the site. Since then, it has revealed that it will pursue a mix of commercial and residential development along with a waterfront park and other open space.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

