Here's how many Boston offices have applied to convert to housing so far

The Wu administration has received applications for four office-to-residential conversions — two downtown, and two in the West End — in the first two months of a program meant to incentivize more housing development through a special tax break.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency launched the program in mid-October, offering up a property-tax abatement that averages 75% over 29 years for conversions in downtown Boston and a handful of adjacent neighborhoods. The incentive is meant to help enliven downtown and put Boston’s empty office space post-COVID to a more productive use.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal