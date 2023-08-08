Boston Business Journal

Here's how much Massachusetts bank CEOs got in total pay last year

By Meera Raman

The chief executive of the largest bank operating in Massachusetts made almost $100 million less than the highest-paid CEO in the state in total compensation last year. But he still ranks among the top-paid bank CEOs in the country and — despite his company being headquartered in North Carolina — he resides in Massachusetts.

Charlotte-based Bank of America is the largest in the state by Mass. deposits. The bank’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, who lives in Wellesley, earned the largest total compensation by far out of the CEOs of the biggest banks operating in the Bay State in 2022 — at $30 million.

