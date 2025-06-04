Boston Marathon

Here's how much the 2025 Boston Marathon generated for charity

By Isabel Hart

Runners approaching the finish line of the 2025 Boston Marathon.

The 2025 Boston Marathon generated $50.4 million in funds raised for charitable causes, according to the Boston Athletic Association. This figure beats the marathon’s single year charity program fundraising record, which previously stood at $45.7 million.

The race, which took place on Monday April 21, hosted nearly 29,000 runners, roughly 10% of whom ran on charity teams that benefitted 176 nonprofits. Since the charity program began in 1989, funds raised total over $600 million, according to the B.A.A. 

