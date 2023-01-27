Here's What Business Owners Want From Boston's New ‘Late-Night Czar'

Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes.

Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene.

This week, a spokesperson for Idowu’s office confirmed someone has been hired for the job, which will officially be called the director of strategic initiatives. That person won't be announced until March, but we spoke to a number of local business owners about what the new hire ought to try and accomplish.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal