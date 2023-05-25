Boston Calling

Here's What It Takes to Be a Food Vendor at Boston Calling

By Meera Raman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s not only music that's going to greet thousands of people to Allston this weekend at Boston Calling. It's also the food vendors, armed with extra napkins and ready to feed hungry festival-goers.

But business owners say it’s not easy being a food vendor at one of New England’s biggest festivals. It takes more than just picking up food and bringing it to Harvard University's athletics complex, where the festival will be held this Memorial Day weekend.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Calling
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us