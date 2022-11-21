Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants.
Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened this year or are soon on the way at some of the area’s biggest shopping destinations:
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal