The largest companies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are climbing up the Fortune 500 List.

This year's list was released this week, and Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to have a strong presence, with 23 companies. Eighteen companies were in Massachusetts and five in Rhode Island. Rhode Island's CVS Health took the top spot among the two states, coming in at number five. The top company in Massachusetts, TJX ranked 78th.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal