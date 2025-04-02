Here's who made the James Beard finalist list in Boston

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2025 finalists, and a Boston-area bar as well as chefs in Cambridge and Somerville have made the cut.
The semifinalists were named earlier this year, and the winners will be named at a ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The finalist nominees and honorees were named during a ceremony in Los Angeles.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal