Here's who made the James Beard finalist list in Boston

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2025 finalists, and a Boston-area bar as well as chefs in Cambridge and Somerville have made the cut.

The semifinalists were named earlier this year, and the winners will be named at a ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The finalist nominees and honorees were named during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal