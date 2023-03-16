Boston Business Journal

Here's Why Somerville Starbucks Workers Walked Off the Job This Week

By Meera Raman

A dispute over a Starbucks Workers United T-shirt has become the latest flashpoint in a months-long battle between local Starbucks workers and management over their efforts to unionize. 

Workers at a Starbucks in Somerville walked off the job after facing disciplinary threats from the store's management for wearing union apparel. The workers said their right to wear union apparel is protected. Starbucks said it breaks the company's dress-code policy.

