Home Security Company SimpliSafe to Lay Off 58 From Mass. Fulfillment Center

By Lucia Maffei

SimpliSafe Inc. is shutting down its Taunton warehouse and laying off its 58 employees working there, saying it did not have the opportunity to renew its sublease.

"This was not a cost-based decision," said Christian Cerda, CEO of Boston-based SimpliSafe, in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

