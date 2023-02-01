Homebuilding Activity Drops Off in Greater Boston as Costs Mount

The number of new housing units permitted in Greater Boston fell in 2022 after hitting a high point a year earlier, as higher costs and broader economic concerns took a toll on housing production.
Cities and towns in the region permitted 14,593 new units last year, more than a 12% decline from 2021, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data published last week. It is metro Boston's largest year-over-year drop-off since the Great Recession. Nationally, units permitted fell by an estimated 5%.
