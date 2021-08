Health systems are reactivating dormant incident command centers and escalating employee outreach in light of severe staffing challenges exacerbated by the delta variant.

Beth Israel Lahey Health and UMass Memorial Medical Center are both reopening their command centers, with UMass Memorial saying that a resurgence of the delta variant had collided with the closure of 100 hospitals beds in the region and ongoing staffing shortages.

