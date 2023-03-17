Housing, Hotel Project Approved for Site of Allston Skating Club

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved a four-building project proposed by The Davis Cos. on Soldiers Field Road in Allston that is expected to include more than 500 apartments and condos.
The project is at the long-time site of The Skating Club of Boston and the Studio Allston Hotel. One new building at 1240 Soldiers Field Road will be 76 units, all of them income-restricted apartments and condos, while a second building at that address will house nearly 400 market-rate units and commercial or retail space. Next door at 1234 Soldiers Field Road, there will be a 76-unit condo building and an 11-story, 195-room hotel.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal