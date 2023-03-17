Boston Business Journal

Housing, Hotel Project Approved for Site of Allston Skating Club

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved a four-building project proposed by The Davis Cos. on Soldiers Field Road in Allston that is expected to include more than 500 apartments and condos.

The project is at the long-time site of The Skating Club of Boston and the Studio Allston Hotel. One new building at 1240 Soldiers Field Road will be 76 units, all of them income-restricted apartments and condos, while a second building at that address will house nearly 400 market-rate units and commercial or retail space. Next door at 1234 Soldiers Field Road, there will be a 76-unit condo building and an 11-story, 195-room hotel.

