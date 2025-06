As the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute moves toward the opening of a new $1.7 billion cancer hospital in the Longwood Medical Area, it's ramping up hiring efforts to fill the future facility.

Dana-Farber has said it will add 2,400 positions to the enterprise as it forges a new partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and ends its relationship with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2028.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal