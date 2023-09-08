Brookline

How the Taylor Swift movie is paying off for Coolidge Corner Theater

Although the movie is in partnership with AMC, Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre got its hands on the film

By Meera Raman

Taylor Swift's new movie version of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which took Boston by storm earlier this year, is already a blockbuster.

And although the movie is in partnership with AMC, Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre got its hands on the film — and says it’s already paying dividends.

