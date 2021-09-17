Hub Hall Collection of Eateries Opens at North Station

Hub Hall, a food hall at North Station, had the worst timing to plan a large opening as part of the Hub on Causeway development: in early 2020, just as the pandemic was hitting.

For nearly a year and a half, no word came out publicly on when Hub Hall would open, even as offices, residents and a hotel opened around it in the development.

Now, Hub Hall has finally opened. The collection of 18 eateries opened Monday with notable names from elsewhere in the Boston area, including The Smoke Shop BBQ, Sullivan's Castle Island, Cusser's, Mike's Pastry and Naco Taco.

