Hundreds more apartments could be coming to Assembly Row

By Greg Ryan

A rendering of the newest proposed apartment complex in Somerville’s Assembly Row.

Somerville’s planning board is considering Federal Realty Investment Trust’s proposal to build an eight-story, 318-unit apartment building in Assembly Row.

The Maryland-based real estate firm is scheduled to appear before the board this week regarding the project, which would go up at 375 Harold Cohen St., right next to another apartment complex, Revolution at Assembly Row. The property has been used as a temporary parking lot for the mixed-use development.

