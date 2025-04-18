‘I stand strong with Harvard,' Healey says at BBJ event

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared strong support for Harvard University in its fight against the Trump administration's attempts to exert control over the university’s affairs at a Boston Business Journal event on Thursday.
“I stand strong with Harvard for what they’re doing,” said Healey, a Harvard alumna, of the university’s refusal to comply with the administration’s demands for governance and leadership reforms, and to bring “viewpoint diversity” to admissions and hiring. Harvard faces a loss of $2 billion in funding and efforts by the administration to block international students from attending the school as part of Trump's pressure campaign.
