Boston Business Journal

‘I stand strong with Harvard,' Healey says at BBJ event

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared strong support for Harvard University in its fight against the Trump administration's attempts to exert control over the university’s affairs at a Boston Business Journal event on Thursday.

“I stand strong with Harvard for what they’re doing,” said Healey, a Harvard alumna, of the university’s refusal to comply with the administration’s demands for governance and leadership reforms, and to bring “viewpoint diversity” to admissions and hiring. Harvard faces a loss of $2 billion in funding and efforts by the administration to block international students from attending the school as part of Trump's pressure campaign.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us