Boston

Iconic John Hancock sign could soon reappear on Boston's skyline

By Meera Raman

The iconic John Hancock sign is heading for a new home.

According to documents obtained by the Business Journal through a public records request, John Hancock is seeking to move the sign — which lived in Fenway Park for 20 years — to the company’s U.S. headquarters building in Back Bay on 200 Berkeley St.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us