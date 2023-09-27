Iconic John Hancock sign could soon reappear on Boston's skyline

The iconic John Hancock sign is heading for a new home.
According to documents obtained by the Business Journal through a public records request, John Hancock is seeking to move the sign — which lived in Fenway Park for 20 years — to the company’s U.S. headquarters building in Back Bay on 200 Berkeley St.
