ImprovBoston to shut down after 40-plus years in operation

ImprovBoston, the Cambridge improvisational comedy theater and training school, is shutting down operations after more than 40 years, it said late Monday.
The organization has struggled during the pandemic, shutting down temporarily in mid-2020 and then closing its theater in December 2020. The nonprofit's leadership said it can "no longer operationally sustain going forward"
