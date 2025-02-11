Boston Business Journal

In landmark vote, Cambridge OKs 4-story apartments citywide

By Greg Ryan

Lab vacancy in the Cambridge submarket rose from 2.1% to 9.8% in the span of a year.

The Cambridge City Council gave final approval Monday to a proposal to allow the construction of four-story residential buildings citywide, one of the most aggressive pro-housing zoning measures undertaken by a U.S. city in recent years.

The initiative abolishes single-family-only zoning in Cambridge. Going forward, developers will be able to build multifamily properties of up to four stories, without a special permit, in all of the city's residential areas. They can go two stories higher if they include income-restricted housing.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us