Boston Business Journal

In major win for Massachusetts regulators, top court rules against Robinhood

By Meera Raman

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

The state Supreme Judiciary Court ruled against online brokerage Robinhood in its fight to block a Massachusetts fiduciary rule that says that broker-dealers have a fiduciary obligation to provide investment advice without regard to the interests of anyone but their customers.

Robinhood sued Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin in Suffolk County Superior Court after he alleged the company violated the state's fiduciary rule’s requirements by encouraging risky trading. The Superior Court judge issued an opinion in 2022 that invalidated the state's fiduciary duty rule in a major victory for state securities regulators.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us