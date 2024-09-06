Boston Business Journal

In Somerville, triple-deckers are mounting a comeback

By Greg Ryan

The number of applications to create three-unit homes has surged in Somerville. One builder has applied to gut and rebuild a two-unit residence on Springfield Street into a three-family.

The triple-decker is making a comeback in Somerville.

In November, the city loosened the rules around the construction of three-family homes as part of its plan to comply with the MBTA Communities law. The buildings proliferated around Greater Boston in the late 1800s and early 1900s, offering up affordable housing to immigrants and working-class families. But a century or so ago, many places banned or limited their construction, often in a bid to keep out those same groups.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us