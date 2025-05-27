Boston Business Journal

Inside Boston's 15 office-to-residential projects

By Grant Welker

A planned office-to-residential conversion at 31 Milk St. in Boston’s Financial District would include 110 new apartments.

With just over six months to go in Boston’s office-to-residential conversion-incentive program, a total of 762 units have been either approved or proposed.

The estimated 1,500 or more people expected to move in is a relatively small number in relation to the roughly 13,000 who are estimated to live downtown, where most of the projects are located. And their total of just over 606,000 square feet is a tiny piece of the neighborhood’s 36 million square feet of office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us