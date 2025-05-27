Inside Boston's 15 office-to-residential projects

With just over six months to go in Boston’s office-to-residential conversion-incentive program, a total of 762 units have been either approved or proposed.

The estimated 1,500 or more people expected to move in is a relatively small number in relation to the roughly 13,000 who are estimated to live downtown, where most of the projects are located. And their total of just over 606,000 square feet is a tiny piece of the neighborhood’s 36 million square feet of office.

