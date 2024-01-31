Inside the new tech-meets-art museum opening in Boston this week

WNDR Museum describes itself as being at the intersection of art and technology. This week, it's coming to Boston for the first time.

The museum has a Museum of Science-meets-Institute of Contemporary Art feel to it. While several rooms feature moments that seem to be made for Instagram, the experience also features art installations from established artists and new, local creatives in Boston.

The first WNDR Museum opened in Chicago in 2018. The new space at 500 Washington St. in downtown Boston is WNDRs largest yet, at 17,000 square feet.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal