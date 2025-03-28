Inspector general says Mass. pot regulators failed to collect $1.75M in fees

In a new investigation, the Massachusetts inspector general said the Cannabis Control Commission failed to collect up to $1.75 million in licensing fees over a two-year period.
Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro called the oversight “an egregious operational breakdown” and has called for an audit of the commission.
