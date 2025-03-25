Investment giant buying four Boston-area industrial sites. Here's what they have planned

The investment giant Invesco Ltd. is teaming up with real estate firm Berkeley Partners to scoop up advanced manufacturing and “tough tech” properties, with a focus on Greater Boston and the San Francisco area.

The joint venture is starting with the $45 million refinancing of four Boston-area industrial sites that were previously owned only by Berkeley, which is headquartered in Oakland but has a Boston office.

