Boston Business Journal

Investment giant buying four Boston-area industrial sites. Here's what they have planned

By Greg Ryan

244 Vanderbilt Ave. in Norwood.

The investment giant Invesco Ltd. is teaming up with real estate firm Berkeley Partners to scoop up advanced manufacturing and “tough tech” properties, with a focus on Greater Boston and the San Francisco area.

The joint venture is starting with the $45 million refinancing of four Boston-area industrial sites that were previously owned only by Berkeley, which is headquartered in Oakland but has a Boston office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us