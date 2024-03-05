Boston Business Journal

Investment group sells stake in Bulfinch luxury tower in $43M deal

By Greg Ryan

A San Francisco-based real estate investment firm has acquired a partial interest in The Sudbury, the luxury residential tower that opened in 2020 as part of the Bulfinch Crossing mixed-use development near Government Center.

Carmel Partners paid $43 million for the stake, according to a Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filing last week. Other key details about the transaction were not immediately available. The 46-story building has been owned by National Real Estate Advisors LLC and Boston-based The HYM Investment Group.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us