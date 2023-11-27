iRobot falls $200M in value after EU raises concerns over Amazon deal

Shares of iRobot Corp. fell sharply on Monday after the European Commission cited competition concerns in its preliminary review of the proposed merger with Amazon.com Inc., which comes with a 15% price decrease announced over the summer.

iRobot's stock closed down approximately 17%, giving the Bedford-based company giving iRobot around $957 million in market capitalization, a loss of close to $200 million in value.

