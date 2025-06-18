Boston Business Journal

Is a $53M proton therapy center at UMass Memorial worth the cost?

By Isabel Hart

With plans to purchase a $53.5 million proton beam, UMass Memorial Health would become only the second hospital in New England to offer proton cancer therapy. But the sky-high price tag has some questioning whether the increase in the state's healthcare costs would outweigh its benefit to patients.

UMass Memorial is one of the largest health systems in Massachusetts, and it operates the third-largest hospital in the state. It laid out its intentions to build a proton therapy center at its Marlborough campus in a recent filing with the state’s Department of Public Health. UMass said it hopes to increase access to proton therapy for the growing population in Central Massachusetts. 

