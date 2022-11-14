Is Fidelity Still Pushing Into Crypto Despite the Industry's Chaos?

The Boston-based Fidelity Investments has been doubling down on cryptocurrency in recent months, even as digital currencies and some of the key companies in that space have faced turbulence.

On top of Fidelity Investments’ plan to make bitcoin available as an investment option in employers’ 401(k) plans this year, the company recently paved the way for a retail cryptocurrency trading platform.

Boston-based Fidelity plans to let customers buy and sell ethereum and bitcoin — both of which are down by around 75% over the past year — through the Fidelity Investments App. The company hasn’t announced a launch date, but the offering comes as the financial services powerhouse ramps up hiring this year, including in crypto, just as several major crypto institutions and exchanges have collapsed in recent months.

