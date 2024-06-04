Is Sam Adams owner Boston Beer Co. going to be sold?

The owner of Samuel Adams beer is celebrating a milestone this year: Its 40th birthday. It could also mark its end as a publicly traded company.

Boston Beer Co. is reportedly in talks to be acquired by Japanese beverage company Suntory, the maker of Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark — a deal that would mean a financial windfall for the company’s biggest shareholders, led by founder and chairman Jim Koch.

Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, Vanguard Group and BlackRock are among the other top investors in the Samuel Adams parent.

A potential deal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, would make an iconic Boston brand part of a far bigger private company that also includes a range of soft drinks, wine and other brands. The acquisition would give Suntory new alcohol brands owned by Boston Beer, which include Truly hard seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard hard cider and Dogfish Head beer.

