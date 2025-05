Massachusetts will be home to a new health care accelerator, run by the largest medical center in the Middle East.

Sheba Medical Center, a Tel Aviv University-affiliated hospital in Israel, has selected Massachusetts as the first U.S. site for its Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate (ARC) startup accelerator, adding to its network that includes sites in London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin and New Zealand.

