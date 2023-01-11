Boston

It's Been 20 Years Since This Much Boston Office Space Was Available

By Greg Ryan

Boston’s office market was rough for landlords throughout the past year. But not this rough.

Real estate firms published fourth-quarter research reports this week, and availabilities are now higher than when the dot-com bubble burst in 2001, according to one firm, Colliers. Other firms are using similarly serious superlatives to describe the city’s office market. CBRE found that 19.9% of the office space in Boston is available for rent, the highest level in 20 years, it said.

