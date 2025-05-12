It's official: Boston joins Michelin Guide, inspectors already dining in the city

Boston will now be part of the Michelin Guide.

Philadelphia will also now be part of the prestigious restaurant guide. Michelin announced the new cities Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Boston’s inclusion comes after Michelin joined together with the city’s tourism and visitors office, Meet Boston. That arrangement has become commonplace as the Michelin Guide expands across the United States, including most recently a regional guide in the South and in Texas, among others.

The Michelin Guide, published by the tire company of the same name, said its selection process for restaurants is independent and made by anonymous inspectors — who it says have already begun circulating among restaurants in Boston and Philadelphia.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More on this story from Boston Business Journal